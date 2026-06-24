Odisha engineer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe days before retirement; vigilance probe uncovers luxury home

New Delhi:

In a major anti-corruption operation in Odisha, the Vigilance Department has arrested an Executive Engineer of the Rural Development Department for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. The accused, Prasanna Kumar Patnaik, posted in Rayagada, was caught red-handed while allegedly taking the money from a contractor. The arrest comes just days before his scheduled retirement on June 30, 2026.

According to officials, the case came to light after a contractor filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department. The contractor claimed that bills worth nearly Rs 50 lakh for completed projects were pending approval. He also required a work experience certificate to participate in future tenders.

The complaint alleged that Patnaik demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to clear the bills and issue the certificate. After discussions, the amount was reportedly reduced to Rs 2 lakh.

Following the complaint, Vigilance officials laid a trap and monitored the transaction. The engineer was allegedly caught while accepting Rs 2 lakh from the contractor. Officials said the entire amount was recovered and seized during the operation.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Koraput Vigilance Police Station.

Searches conducted at multiple locations

After the arrest, Vigilance teams launched simultaneous searches at several locations linked to the accused. Raids were carried out at his residence in Bhubaneswar, ancestral home in Nayagarh, government quarters in Rayagada and his office premises.

During the searches, officials recovered Rs 3.39 lakh in cash from his government accommodation in Rayagada. Including the alleged bribe amount, a total of Rs 5.39 lakh in cash has been seized so far.

Luxury house comes under scanner

One of the major findings during the investigation was a luxury house linked to the accused in Bhubaneswar's Nandan Vihar area. Officials were reportedly surprised by the scale of the property, which includes a swimming pool on the rooftop. The house and other assets are now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into his financial holdings and sources of income.

Vigilance officials said they are conducting a detailed inquiry into the accused's movable and immovable properties. Investigators are also examining whether his known sources of income match the assets and wealth accumulated over the years.

Report by Shubham Kumar