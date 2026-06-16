Odisha: Two drivers burned to death after trucks collide, erupt into fireball in Sundargarh

New Delhi:

Two truck drivers were burned to death in a road accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Tuesday after two trucks collided head-on and caught fire. The accident took place near Kaintra under the Bhasma police station limits on National Highway 10. According to initial reports, one truck was travelling from Jharsuguda towards Sundargarh when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck crossed the road divider and entered the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with another truck coming from Sundargarh towards Jharsuguda.

Massive fire reported soon after

Soon after the collision both vehicles suffered extensive damage. Reports suggest that the diesel tank of one of the trucks ruptured during the crash, triggering a massive fire within moments. The flames spread rapidly and engulfed both trucks, reducing them to charred remains within a short span of time.

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.However, both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and could not escape. By the time rescue teams arrived, the two men had already died in the fire.

Officials said the intensity of the blaze severely burned the bodies, making immediate identification difficult. The identities of the deceased drivers have not yet been confirmed.

Investigation underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the truck and whether any other factors contributed to the fatal collision.

This comes a day after the Keonjhar accident in Odisha where five people died in separate road mishaps involving motorcycles in Kanjipani police station area on national highway-49. The first tragedy struck near Baitrani bridge when a speeding vehicle rammed into a two-wheeler. The victims have been identified as Akshaya Sanangi (40) and Laxman Sanangi(32). The second accident took place at Kuanra square near the mangala temple where the speeding truck collided with a motorcycle. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Shankar and Dola, all the residents of Padakasada village.

Another report from Cuttack district reported a head-on collision of a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw on a bridge connecting Nrushinghanath temple and Badamba area.

The man on the motorcycle was identified as Sushil Kumar Gocchi who was killed in the collision. “His head was separated from the body due to the collision,” a police officer said. On the other side of the collision were six passengers in the auto rickshaw who were severely injured and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.