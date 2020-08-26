Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MANUMASTERBLASTER Odisha man finds 5-feet-long cobra on his bed

In a shocking incident, a man found a giant cobra snake on his bed in Harirajpura village in Odisha's Cuttack district. The serpent crawled on the bed while nobody was around.

Without realising that, Sarat Panda spotted the snake right below the bed cover on the bed. He immediately called on Snake Helpline and alerted them about the snake, Kalinga TV reported.

Two members of Snake Helpline arrived at Panda's house. Initially, it was difficult for them to spot the snake but after searching for a while they succeeded. They rescued and released the snake into a nearby forest.

As per the online portal Telugu Samayam, the volunteers said that it was venomous cobra and it is about 5-feet-long.

The snake might have entered the house for shelter due to continuous rainfall.

