Odisha: 9-year-old boy branded with hot iron rod by uncle & aunt

A 9-year-old boy was allegedly branded with hot iron rod and made to stand outside house all along nights by his parental uncle and aunt in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

The incident came to the light when the maternal grandparents of the boy narrated his ordeal when they met him on Dushera day.

The boy was staying with his materinal uncle’s house after his mother died in 2018 and his father remarried another woman. Though the boy was staying with his grandparents, he was later brought to Cuttack by uncle and aunt for his studies.

The boy’s grandparents- Madan Mohan Rout and Baijayanti Rout, have lodged a complaint against the uncle and aunt at Markatnagar police station demanding strong action against the culprits for subjecting inhuman torture on the boy.

The child also narrated the barbaric incident before the police. The burn injury marks were visible on different parts of the boy’s body.

"We request the police to immediately arrest his uncle and aunt... and allow us to take the child with us,” the grandparents told reporters after lodging complaint at the police station.

Meanwhile, the boy’s aunt Srutibala Sahu, rejected allegations and said the marks on his hands came up as he accidentally touched a hot pan in the kitchen.

The Markatnagar police have registered a case Under Sections 323,324, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination.

He would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) soon, said a police officer.

