Odisha: New COVID-19 guidelines issued for reopening of schools, congregations and more

Image Source : FILE Odisha government issues new COVID-19 guidelines

The Odisha government on Monday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines, in the view of rising cases of coronavirus in state. As per the latest coronavirus guidelines, large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation will remain prohibited till December 31.

Meanwhile, the Department of School and Mass Education has been authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of re-opening of schools under its control in respect of class 9th to 12th.

A statement released by the Odisha government reads, "All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) as well as all Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31."

