40-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha; cases rise to 90

A 40-year-old man from Odisha's Bhadrak district has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 90, officials said on Friday. The man has a travel history to Kolkata, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, adding the contact tracing and other follow-up action is being undertaken.

With the fresh case, the number of COVID-19 patients in Bhadrak increased to 12, of whom 10 are active, officials said.

Bhadrak District Collector Gyan Das said new containment zones have been notified in Arandua Gram Panchayat and Brahmaniagon Gram Panchayat.

Of the state's 90 COVID-19 cases, 56 are active as 33 persons have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.

In the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, the state government has imposed a 60-hour complete shutdown in the three districts since 10 pm on Thursday.

Together, the three places have reported 30 COVID-19 cases in the last six days, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

