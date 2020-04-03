COVID-19: Odisha's coronavirus positive cases rise to 9

Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha taking the total number of positive cases to 9 in the state, said Health department on Friday. The three persons of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar have been tested positive for COVID-19. "Three persons of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases in the State goes upto 9 now," tweeted the Health Department.
With this, a total of four persons were tested positive on Friday. Earlier, a person from Cuttack city, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, was tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of the nine positive cases, seven are from Bhubaneswar and one each from Cuttack and Bhadrak. However, two have been cured while active cases stand at seven.
