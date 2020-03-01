Odisha CM helps BSF jawan rebuild home burnt in Delhi violence

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the violence in northeast Delhi. The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the constable. "Naveen Patnaik was saddened to know that house of Constable Mohammad Anees, 9th Battalion BSF was burnt down in recent communal violence in Delhi," said a statement from the Chief Minister Office.

Patnaik also spoke to the BSF constable and consoled about the unfortunate incident. The BSF jawan is working in the 9th Battalion deployed in the Maoist affected Malkangiri district of the state. The battalion is responsible for the overall security of Swabhiman Anchal, which includes the Gurupriya bridge in the Malkangiri district.

