Odisha CM Mohan Majhi orders judicial inquiry in sexual assault case, police officials suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar and the concerned police officers have been suspended and a case has been registered against them.

The Chief Minister's Office informed on X that the inquiry will be conducted by Justice Chittaranjan Das, and the Commission has been requested to submit the report within 60 days. "Along with this, High Court has been requested to speed up the criminal investigation," it added.

"It is worth noting that the Chief Minister has laid maximum emphasis on the rule of law. Along with this, the state government also has respect for the Indian Army. The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women," said the Odisha CMO. It also said action has been taken against the youth allegedly involved in the assault.

What happened in Bhubaneswar?

The incident reportedly took place on September 15. The female victim recounted the details of the alleged incident, stating that she and the Army officer were returning home after closing her restaurant around 1 am when they were harassed by a group of young men. Seeking help, they went to Bharatpur Police Station.

"When we arrived at the police station to file an FIR, a female constable in civilian clothing was present. We asked for assistance and a patrol vehicle, but instead, she verbally abused me," the woman alleged. She claimed that the situation escalated when more personnel arrived, and her companion was placed in a lockup after being asked to write a complaint.

"When I raised my voice, saying they cannot detain an Army officer as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she said, adding that she fought back, even biting one officer when they grabbed her by the neck. She further alleged that after being restrained and placed in a room, a male officer entered, kicked her multiple times, and made lewd gestures, including exposing himself.

Odisha CMO on Friday had announced that the Crime Branch has been directed to conduct an expeditious investigation into the case. "The government of Odisha has 'Zero Tolerance' for crimes against women. Women's security is our utmost priority," it said in a statement.

War of words between BJD, BJP

After former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik called for a court-monitored SIT probe and judicial inquiry into the case, BJP hit back by claiming that the incident was being "politicised." Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasized that the BJP-led state government had already suspended five police personnel for their alleged involvement in the case and assured that those found guilty would not be spared.

"The incident is being politicized... It is because of the BJP that Naveen Patnaik emerged from his residence after 24 years to issue a statement," Singh Deo remarked. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Anil Biswal reiterated the Odisha government's stance on the case. He stated that the investigation had been handed over to the crime branch to ensure "impartiality and transparency".

