New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; 13 MLAs sworn in

All ministers in the Naveen Patnaik led BJD-ministry had resigned on Saturday

Today's oath-taking ceremony was held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan

A new cabinet was sworn in on Sunday in Odisha. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan. According to the details, BJD MLAs Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari and RP Swain were among the 13 MLAs who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony.

Three women legislators -- Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu – have been inducted into the cabinet.

Sources in the BJD said Saraka, a noted tribal leader, was the first to be sworn in as he is named after Lord Jagannath.

The development comes after all ministers in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD ministry resigned a day before to allow the chief minister to reshuffle his ministry.

Patnaik who recently completed 23 years in office apparently wanted to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, analysts said.

This is the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

The Naveen Patnaik government completed three years of its fifth consecutive term on May 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

