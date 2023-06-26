Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha: 10 people killed, 8 injured in bus accident in Ganjam district, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh

Odisha: 10 people died and 8 others were injured as two buses collided in the Ganjam district of Odisha. Following the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital. They were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. According to Dibya Jyoti Parida, DM Ganjam, an investigation has been launched and the government is trying to provide all possible help to the injured. Moreover, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also expressed grief over the death of the people in the accident. According to the Chief Minister Office, the CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakh to all the deceased

According to Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, the injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. "Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," said Dibya Jyoti Parida, DM Ganjam.

According to the Chief Minister Office, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of the people in the bus accident in Ganjam District and has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakh to all the deceased.

