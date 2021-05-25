Odisha, Bengal brace for Cyclone Yaas; to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Vessels anchored in River Ganga during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown and as a part of preparation for Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 9 UTC of May 24 over east-central Bay of Bengal," IMD said in its bulletin.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.

It also stated that Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

The maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre. Sea condition is rough to very rough, it stated.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations with the chief ministers of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh along with the Lt. Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and Agencies that will deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people living in the coastal regions of Odisha to cooperate with the local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. Addressing the people of the state yesterday, the CM also asked them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and wear two masks.

(With ANI Inputs)

