Odisha: BDO and wife injured, rescued after car plunges into river near Puri-Konark Marine Drive | Video Cuttack Sadar BDO and his wife were critically injured after their car skidded off the Puri-Konark Marine Drive and plunged into the Kushabhadra River.

New Delhi:

A near-fatal accident occurred on Saturday afternoon along the Puri-Konark Marine Drive when the car of Cuttack Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) Pratik Sahu skidded off the road and plunged into the Kushabhadra River near the Ramachandi Temple. The BDO and his wife, who were returning after visiting the Sun Temple in Konark, were critically injured in the mishap.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred while BDO Sahu was attempting to park his car near a hotel on Bela Marg. The vehicle, reportedly in reverse gear, lost control and rolled straight into the river. Due to the strong current and slippery conditions caused by the monsoon rains, the car was swept away quickly and overturned in the water.

Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately raised an alarm and alerted the fire department. Fire brigade personnel from a nearby training centre rushed to the scene and, with assistance from locals, launched a swift rescue operation. The BDO and his wife were pulled out of the submerged vehicle and immediately transported to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Puri.

Hospital authorities later stated that both were in critical condition but were receiving appropriate medical care. Initial reports had suggested that the couple was stable after first aid at a Konark health centre, but doctors at the DHH confirmed the severity of their injuries.

The couple had been on a holiday and had planned a stay at the Lotus Resort near Ramachandi Temple. The tragic turn of events prompted district authorities to urge caution for tourists and locals alike when navigating riverside roads, especially during the rainy season.

Following the rescue of the couple, fire service personnel conducted a prolonged operation to recover the overturned vehicle from the river. The car was finally retrieved with the help of locals and emergency services.

The Chandrabhaga Marine Police, led by Officer-in-Charge Pratima Sahu, arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the loss of balance during parking may have been exacerbated by the proximity to the river and the slippery conditions near the bank.

Meanwhile, villagers and concerned citizens have demanded stricter safety measures along the scenic but risky Marine Drive route, particularly around Bela Marg. Barriers, warning signs, and improved parking infrastructure have been suggested to prevent similar incidents in the future.