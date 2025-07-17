Odisha Bandh today: Traffic jams witnessed on Kolkata-Chennai Highway, trucks, buses stranded for hours Odisha Bandh: Roads in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state wore a deserted look with a few vehicles plying, and train services have been affected in some places like Jatni, Puri and Bhadrak stations.

Bhubaneswar:

Normal life was partially affected and traffic jams were witnessed on Kolkata-Chennai Highway. Several trucks and buses were stranded for hours on the highway as opposition Congress and seven other political parties enforced a 12-hour bandh across the state over the death of a college student who set herself on fire after being denied justice in an alleged sexual harassment incident.

Traffic jams on Chennai-Kolkata Highway

Amid day-long protest, the Chennai-Kolkata Highway witnessed long traffic jams, with trucks and other vehicles being stuck and left stranded due to the closure. Apart from trucks, the bus operations in many regions of the state also remain affected.

Because of the day-long strike, roads in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state wore a deserted look with a few vehicles plying, and train services have been affected in some places like Jatni, Puri and Bhadrak stations as activists of the opposition parties started demonstrations since 6 am in support of the bandh.

Markets, schools, shops remained closed

Markets, schools and business establishments remained closed. The protesters staged blockades on several roads in the state capital, raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded justice for the deceased college girl in Balasore.

Leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIM (ML), Forward Bloc, RJD, SP and NCP hit the streets, holding their party flags to enforce the bandh.

“We have been telling people to support the bandh as there is no safety for women in Odisha since the BJP formed the government in the state. As many as 15 women and girls are raped every day in the state, and the government has completely failed to check such incidents,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged.

Essential services exempted from Odisha Bandh

However, essential services, such as the movement of ambulances, medical facilities, medicine stores and milk parlours, have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The opposition parties have already requested the authorities of markets, transport, educational institutions, offices and banks to support the shutdown call.

The state government has instructed its employees to come to their offices before time. The police in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other major cities have made extensive security measures to ensure public order, an officer said.

