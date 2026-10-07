Odisha bandh on tomorrow: Will school, colleges remain closed? Check what's open, what's shut

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Congress has called for a statewide bandh on Thursday with raising a series of demands including resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, withdrawal of the MMDR Bill, and the resignation of the state School and Mass Education Minister over alleged errors in textbooks. Along with Congress, many non-BJP parties such as CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), NCP, Forward Bloc, Samajwadi Party, RJD and JMM, are likely to extend support to the bandh. In this regard, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das had announced the bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 29.

Will schools and colleges remain closed?

Even as there is no specific government order for school closures in the state, several private institutes and colleges have advised online classes or delayed openings to ensure student safety amids expected roadblocks during the bandh.

Will transport services, shops be affected

It should be noted that the state-wide bandh for 12 hours could affect normal life across the state, particularly transport and commercial activities. While calling for the bandh, Congress has also called for suspension of truck, bus, autorickshaw and other vehicular movement during the bandh. Moreover, the train services may also face disruption as protesters take to the streets. The state-wide bandh could also affect the functioning of government and private offices.

Apart from this, shops, markets and commercial establishments may remain closed during the bandh. Moreover, the petrol pumps and other business establishments could also face disruption. However, the Congress has urged the general public to support the bandh and participate in the protest over the issues raised by the party.

Will essential services be exempted?

However, the Congress has kept essential and emergency services outside the ambit of the bandh and urged all to ensure that the bandh is conducted peacefully.

What are their demands?

The INDIA bloc members have raised three primary demands for Thursday’s bandh:

Repeal of MMDR Amendment Act 2026: They feel that the newly introduced Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act usurps the state’s natural resource rights, weakening financial autonomy and threatening local tribal communities living on mineral-rich lands.

Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: They are also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner over allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll process.

Errors in school textbooks: They criticised the Odisha government over widespread factual errors identified in class 1 through 8 textbooks, demanding political accountability and systemic educational reforms.

Odisha Bandh: What’s closed

Autos, taxis, buses, and general road transport are restricted or blocked.

Shops, private businesses, and local markets are likely to remain shut or face delays.

Schools and private institutes may suspend classes or push back opening times.

Possible road blockades and "rail roko" demonstrations at various stations may disrupt train and highway traffic as well.

Odisha Bandh: What will remain open

Ambulances, medical emergency vehicles, and hospitals remain completely unaffected.

Pharmacies, diagnostic centers, and milk/essential food distribution services will operate normally.

Students appearing for scheduled exams are expected to receive special consideration.

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