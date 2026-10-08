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Odisha Bandh LIVE Updates: Statewide agitation begins; rail services disrupted in Sambalpur

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Odisha Bandh LIVE Updates: The BJD, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has refused to participate in the agitation, saying it remains equidistant from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Congress workers blocking a train at the Sambalpur Railway Station.
Congress workers blocking a train at the Sambalpur Railway Station. Image Source : X/ @ANI

A statewide bandh has been called across Odisha on Thursday by INDIA bloc parties in protest over alleged errors in school textbooks, the new mining law, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The bandh will be held for 12 hours and is expected to disrupt transport services and commercial activities.

Considering this, some private educational institutions and colleges have been advised to opt for online classes. However, there is no specific government order for school closures in the state. Meanwhile, essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, fire services, medicine shops and milk supply would remain exempt from the bandh.

The Congress has urged people to participate in the bandh in order to save the democracy in the country. However, the former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has decided to stay away from the Odisha bandh. In a statement, BJD's media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said the party focuses on the rights of the people in Odisha and remains "equidistant from both" the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, district collectors (DCs) and superintendents of polices (SPs) have been directed by the Odisha government to take appropriate steps to ensure that law and order is maintained across the state.

Live updates :Odisha Bandh

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security heightened in Sambalpur

    Sambalpur ASP Shrimant Barik has said extensive arrangements have been made on the roads and in other areas to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

    "A bandh has been called by the Congress and Left groups. Extensive security arrangements were put in place by the district police, RPF, and GRP at the railway station in anticipation of attempts to enforce the shutdown. Trains are departing according to their scheduled times, and no issues have arisen so far," he told news agency ANI.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Forward Bloc workers take out march

    All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) workers and leaders are observing an Odisha bandh, demanding the withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026, the resignation of Education Minister Nityanand Gond, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    All necessary steps taken: Bhubaneswar Police

    Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh has said the police have made extensive arrangements to maintain law and order during this bandh. He said efforts have been made to ensure that the protest during the bandh takes place in a democratic and peaceful manner. 

    "Around 150 officers will be deployed for this... We hope and also appeal to all parties that they exercise their democratic rights, stay within bounds, and conduct their protests while remaining within the constitutional scope of their rights. There are some issues for which they have made this call. Our job is to maintain peace," he told news agency ANI.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rail services disrupted in Sambalpur

    In Sambalpur, Congress workers have stopped the Sambalpur–Puri train at the Sambalpur Railway Station as part of their agitation in the state.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJD to continue opposing BJP

    The BJD, however, has said it would continue opposing the policies of the BJP government, including the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, and the publication of school textbooks containing alleged errors.

    "We opposed the MMDR Amendment Act 2026 and went to the streets. We also protested against books consisting of more than 1,800 errors," BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty told reporters.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJD to stay away from bandh

    However, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has said it would stay away from the Odisha bandh, asserting that it would remain equidistant from the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led opposition alliance.

    "BJD is neither supporting nor opposing the bandh called for tomorrow. As we focus on the rights of the people in Odisha, we remain equidistant from both the BJP and Congress," BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty told reporters.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who is supporting the bandh?

    The entire INDIA bloc is supporting the bandh. Leaders of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party, RJD and JMM have also held a meeting, urging everyone to participate in the meeting.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Statewide agitation today

    The Congress-led INDIA bloc has called the statewide bandh in Odisha, raising a series of demands, including alleged errors in school textbooks, the new mining law, and the SIR of electoral rolls and calls for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. 

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