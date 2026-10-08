Odisha Bandh LIVE Updates: Statewide agitation begins; rail services disrupted in Sambalpur

A statewide bandh has been called across Odisha on Thursday by INDIA bloc parties in protest over alleged errors in school textbooks, the new mining law, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The bandh will be held for 12 hours and is expected to disrupt transport services and commercial activities.

Considering this, some private educational institutions and colleges have been advised to opt for online classes. However, there is no specific government order for school closures in the state. Meanwhile, essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, fire services, medicine shops and milk supply would remain exempt from the bandh.

The Congress has urged people to participate in the bandh in order to save the democracy in the country. However, the former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has decided to stay away from the Odisha bandh. In a statement, BJD's media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said the party focuses on the rights of the people in Odisha and remains "equidistant from both" the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, district collectors (DCs) and superintendents of polices (SPs) have been directed by the Odisha government to take appropriate steps to ensure that law and order is maintained across the state.