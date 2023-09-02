Balasore train accident: CBI files charge sheet against three arrested railway officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Balasore train accident

Balasore train accident: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against three arrested railway officials in the Balasore train tragedy. Earlier in July this year, a special court had sent the three accused railway officials to judicial custody, after the end of their CBI remand period.

The CBI has filed charge sheet against Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar under section 304, 201 of IPC and Section 153 of Railway Act 1989.

Earlier, all three accused were arrested by the CBI on July 7. Later, on July 11, the court had extended the remand period for four more days at the request of the investigating agency.

The three accused were booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and under Section 153 of the Railways Act.

As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, and some of its derailed coaches collided with Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, on June 2

