Image Source : PTI Odisha appeals to West Bengal returnees to come forward for COVID-19 test

With West Bengal returnees posing problems for Odisha, which is fighting against deadly coronavirus, the state government on Friday appealed to all of them to come forward and get tested for COVID-19. The Health Department said people, who have returned from West Bengal recently, should not hide and must come forward for testing, which is free of cost.

"People who have returned from West Bengal recently should not hide. They must come forward for testing. Thay may seem healthy; yet could be infected and also spread infection," said the department in a tweet.

"They are advised to contact local BDO, tahasildar, sarpanch and remain isolated at home. Testing is free," it said.

The department also informed that only 15 per cent of the total positive cases in the state had some symptoms at the time of testing while the rest 85 per cent had no symptoms.

It asked the persons having flu-like symptoms to dial 104 helpline anytime for medical advice.

Nearly half of the total 143 COVID-19 positive cases are having West Bengal links in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had informed that West Bengal returnees are now the new challenge for Odisha after Nizamuddin and foreign returnees.

