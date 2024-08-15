Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Odisha announces one-day menstrual leave for government, private employees: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Odisha news: An Odia girl had raised her voice seeking paid leave during periods at the United Nations Civil Society Conference 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhubaneswar Updated on: August 15, 2024 15:45 IST
Image Source : PRAVATI PARIDA (X) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Odisha news: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today (August 15) announced a day's paid menstrual leave for state government and private sector employees. The leave, however, will be optional.

Parida, who is also in charge of the women and child development department, made the announcement after attending an Independence Day programme in Cuttack.

The women employees can take the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle. “It will be optional,” she said.

Ranjita Priyadarshini, a woman activist from Odisha, had also drawn the attention of all the delegates at the international conference regarding paid leave for women during menstruation.

She argued that women across the world suffer due to physical pain during their menstruation.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

