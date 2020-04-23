Image Source : PTI Odisha announces 60-hr complete shutdown in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts from 10 pm today

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 60-hour complete shut down in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts from 10 pm today till April 26, in view of rise in COVID-19 cases, Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Odisha said.

Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha have increased to 89 after six more people - four from Jajpur and two from Balasore - tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

"In the past 5 days, 29 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported and 28 are from Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. We have to move to a higher level of preparedness in these districts," he added.

He said it will be a curfew-like situation as no person will be allowed to come out of house during the period.

However, emergency services like selected medicine shops will be allowed. Also, goods transport passing on national highways through these districts for other districts will be allowed free movement.

While testing will be increased three times in these districts, the government will take possible measures, including contact tracing, to detect other positive cases.

Tripathy said the rising number of positive cases among returnees from West Bengal has become a concern.

Police personnel have been deployed in the border areas with West Bengal. Besides, sarpanches have been asked to identify those with recent travel history to the neighbouring state.

"We appeal to residents of Jajpur ,Bhadrak and Balasore dists to observe Shutdown for 60 hours announced by Chief Secy. Police will be constrained to prosecute and take other legal action against those violating the shutdown," tweeted DGP Abhay.

The government has appointed three Secretaries to oversee and monitor the Covid-19 situation in the three districts.

(With IANS inputs)

