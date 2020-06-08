Odisha: 2 pilots killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Dhenkanal

Image Source : ANI Trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha's Dhenkanal, 2 killed

A trainee pilot and her instructor lost their lives after a trainer aircraft crashed in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday. The trainer aircraft crashed on the tarmac at the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Birasala in the district, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Dhenkanal, B K Nayak, said.

The deceased has been identified as Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu.

Odisha: Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu, lost their lives after a trainer aircraft crashed today at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. pic.twitter.com/nWez7FVmCu — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

The two were taken to a nearby hospital in Kamakhyanagar, where doctors declared them dead. Senior police and district officials are at the spot and a probe into the accident would be conducted.The accident might have occurred due to a technical glitch, officials said.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kamakhyanagar Police Station, A Dalua, said the trainer was a man and the identities of the deceased were being ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)

