Odisha: 3 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with goods vehicle

Image Source : FILE Auto-rickshaw collided with a goods vehicle in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. (Representative image)

Three persons were killed and four others injured on Monday after an auto-rickshaw collided with a goods vehicle laden with water bottles in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The accident occurred on Baripada-Deuli Road near Kainfulia village, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Naik (35), the driver of the auto-rickshaw, and two passengers - Dillip Naik (30) and Kalipada Naik (25), Baripada Sadar Police Station in-charge Madhumita Mohanty said.

The four injured persons, including the driver of the goods vehicle, were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the accident, Mohanty added.

