Odisha: 246 women from Kotia to be included in Subhadra scheme today; to get Rs 15,000 each

As many as 246 women Odisha’s Kotia will receive a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each under Subhadra Yojana today. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida made an announcement in this regard on Friday.

During her two-day official visit to Koraput district, Parida informed the media that women from the Kotia panchayat had previously missed out on the benefits of the Subhadra scheme, which was launched by Mohan Charan Majhi-led government in September last year.

These beneficiaries will now receive Rs 15,000 in a single disbursement, covering three installments of Rs 5,000 each, she added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is also likely to attend the event, which will be held in Jeypore.

What is Subhadra Scheme?

The Subhadra Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Odisha, designed to empower women by providing them with financial support, promoting digital literacy and improving their access to social welfare schemes.

Under the scheme, each eligible woman is provided with a Subhadra Card, which functions as an ATM-cum-debit card.

The scheme offers direct support of Rs 50,000 per beneficiary over five years, with an annual transfer of Rs 10,000. Besides, the top 100 women in each Gram Panchayat or Urban Local Body who conduct the highest number of digital transactions in a year will receive an additional Rs 500 as a reward.

Eligibility criterion of Subhadra Scheme

- The woman should be a resident of Odisha

- She should be covered under NFSA or SFSA

- The age of the applicant should be between 21-60 years as on the qualifying date

- The applicant should not be paying the income tax

- Applicant should not be employed on contractual or regular basis with the state government, Central government, PSU etc

Application process

Application form to avail the benefits of this scheme can be collected from the local Anganwadi centres, block offices, urban local body offices etc. The duly filled form, along with photo, has to be submitted to the same centre.