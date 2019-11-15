Image Source : PTI Odd-Even scheme is not a solution to control pollution in Delhi: SC tells Kejriwal Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over its Odd-Even scheme to tackle pollution and observed that the scheme might not the solution to check air pollution. "Delhi is suffering badly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?" Supreme Court asked the state government. When asked if there has been any improvement in Delhi's air quality after installation of Odd-Even scheme, the Delhi government responded saying that there has been a reduction in pollution levels by 5-15 percent.

However, the results would be better if the anti-pollution measure could be implemented without allowing any exemptions.

Putting the onus on neighbouring states for the noxious smog that pushed Delhi towards an 'emergency zone', the state government said, "The real culprit of Delhi pollution is stubble burning. Last year no study was done on impact of Odd-Even scheme."

Appearing for Delhi government, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the top court that “if certain exemptions are removed that are given under the Odd-Even scheme, like 2 wheelers, it will help. We are trying to work it out further, if 2 wheelers won't be allowed, the city will come to a standstill.”

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to prepare a road map for installation of air purifying towers across Delhi to handle the air pollution crisis the National Capital is subjected to.

The apex court will also review the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's implementation of Odd-Even road rationing scheme on Friday.

Meanwhile, the the apex Court also sought the presence of Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi after it observed that the states have failed to take effective steps to deal with air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, on November 29.

ALSO READ | Odd Even: More challans issued on day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule