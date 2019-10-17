Odd-even scheme: ₹ 4000 fine on violation, vehicles carrying school children exempted

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the odd-even scheme in the national capital will be implemented from November 4 to 15. The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, the chief minister said, adding only non-transport 4-wheeler vehicles and 2-wheeler vehicles will be exempted from the scheme.

Kejriwal further said the scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Violating the odd-even scheme will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the chief minister said.

Further addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said President, Vice President, PM, Governors, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of States and UTs will be exempted from odd-even scheme.

The chief minister and his ministers, however, will not be exempted in the scheme, Kejriwal said.

Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Cheif Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, CAG, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Lt Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta and emergency services will be exempted from the odd-even scheme, Kejriwal said.

Vehicles carrying school students will also be exempt from the scheme, he said.

Speaking on the measures to control pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have formed 16 vigilance teams to check day and night construction sites and burning of waste."

