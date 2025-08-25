Obscene conduct row: Congress suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from party amid outrage The action against Mamkootathil came amid increasing protests and public demands for his resignation. Mamkootathil had earlier stepped down from his role as the State President of the Youth Congress following the allegations.

Palakkad:

The Congress party has suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from its primary membership after he was accused of inappropriate conduct by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. He will, however, continue to serve as a legislator.

The action against Mamkootathil came amid increasing protests and public demands for his resignation.

Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress President

Mamkootathil had earlier stepped down from his role as the State President of the Youth Congress following the allegations.

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he had said in a press conference.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have been holding ardent protests seeking his resignation over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.'

Several protest marches were also conducted in Palakkad against Mamkootathil.

BJP leaders hold protest

On Friday, Navya Haridas, the BJP Council Party leader from Kozhikode Corporation in Kerala, claimed that several more complaints have been made against Mamkootathil. According to Mahila Morcha State President Haridas, multiple women and even transgender individuals have accused the Palakkad MLA of sexual harassment.

“There are many allegations against the current Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil. It's not a complaint from one woman; there are so many women complaining against him based on sexual harassment. More shocking events are coming when that list includes transgender individuals as well. So, these are not baseless allegations against Rahul; all these allegations are coming with proof, with a chat history, with voice messages and everything,” she said while talking to ANI.

Rini Ann George's allegations

Rini accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. She stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.