'NO 5G, 6G, only Guru Ji…': US Ambassador to India Garcetti hails PM Modi’s leadership I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@USAMBINDIA US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks Workshop in Delhi.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during an event in the national capital and asserted the whole world has 5G and 6G but India has "Guruji-- a term that he referred for PM Modi.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks Workshop, Garcetti said 5G presents a fantastic opportunity to collaborate towards an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, built on shared values and shared systems.

"India is in such wonderful hands. With your leadership, with the transformative policies that you and this administration are implementing together with the public sector and private sector and with that community aspect that defines everything that is part of India's rise right now. This is the most exciting nexus in the world, The US-India relationship is where it is at," he said.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) is hosting the workshop. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Department of Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman kicked off the workshop with over 150 senior Indian and US government and private sector participants.

"United States' and India's shared efforts to build a resilient economy"

Garcetti said 5G is an important part of the United States' and India's shared efforts to build a resilient economy for now and for the future. "To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions. Events like today's workshop allow us to build mutual trust and confidence, allowing us to turn ideas into action."

Notably, PM Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.

In a tweet later, Garcetti said 5G & Next Generation Networks workshop would advance a key component of the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical Emerging Technology (iCET) "I am so excited to attend the U.S.-India 5G & Next Generation Networks workshop to advance a key component of the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical Emerging Technology (iCET)! 5G presents a fantastic opportunity to collaborate towards an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, built on shared values and shared systems. Looking forward to #USIndia technical and commercial cooperation in this transformative sector," he said.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'India has no dearth of capability, it has biggest, youngest talent factory': PM Modi's savage reply to China

Latest India News