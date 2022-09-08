AAP to file complaint with CBI over 'big scam' in BJP govt's nutrition scheme in MP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP claimed that Madhya Pradesh CM is involved in the "scam".

Nutrition scheme scam: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged "a big scam" worth crores has taken place in Madhya Pradesh during the implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme. The Kejriwal-led AAP has now decided to file a CBI complaint in connection with the case.

While addressing a press conference, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj cited findings of the accountant general's audit report and hinted at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's involvement in the "scam" since the state women and child welfare department, which implemented the scheme, came under him.

"It's a big scam to the tune of crores. We are going to file a complaint with CBI today to seek a probe into it," he said.

Bharadwaj said the state government's scheme having an outlay of Rs 2,500 crore pertained to providing "fortified food" to children in the age group of six months to three years, lactating mothers and girls who have dropped out of schools.

Terming the accountant general's audit findings "shocking", the AAP leader said the registration numbers of the vehicles mentioned as trucks, which were used in the transportation of the take-home ration under the supplementary nutrition scheme across 50 districts of Madhya Pradesh, turned out to be of "motorcycles, cars and water tankers".

"Such a big story of corruption is being run on TV channels since many days but no action has been taken by the CBI or the ED so far as the case is against a chief minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own party (BJP). The department which implemented the schemes comes under Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he charged.

The prime minister should get the "scam" probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bharadwaj added.

The accountant general's audit report on the take-home ration (THR) component of the supplementary nutrition programme 'poshan-aahar' has kicked up a political row in the state, with Congress also alleging corruption in its implementation.

However, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday denied any irregularities in the implementation of the scheme and said the accountant general's audit report on the programme was "not final".

