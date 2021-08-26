Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRATCHIRPS TMC MP Nusrat Jahan admitted to Kolkata hospital, expected to deliver first child today

Bengali actress-turned- TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is expected to deliver her first child today. Nusrat was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata last night (August 25). Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta drove Nusrat to the hospital.

The Trinamool Congress MP reportedly visited a city hospital in Kolkata for a check-up on August 25, according to TOI reports.

"She is scheduled to get admitted to the hospital either today or tomorrow," a source close to the popular actor told TOI.

Nusrat's due date was said to be around the end of August or early September.

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in recent times, had earlier argued that since her marriage ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

According to Jain, Jahan had avoided always his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Jahan's behaviour started changing towards him in August 2020 when she was shooting a film. Nusrat has been cast opposite Yash Dasgupta in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

Jain had said that on November 5 last year, Nusrat left his flat along with her personal belongings and shifted to her Ballygunge flat 'and thereafter we never stayed together as husband and wife'.

Jain had filed a civil suit against Nusrat on March 8 for annulment of their marriage 'due to certain developments'. 'The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law,' she had said in the statement.

