Nurse hangs self in UP's Unnao, family alleges gangrape and murder

A body of a nurse, who had joined New Jeevan Hospital in Unnao on Friday (29th April), was found hanging at the hospital premises, informed Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday. The woman's family alleges gang rape and murder, they were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police also informed that the family of the nurse had accused three people, following which an FIR has been registered. A postmortem is currently being done.

Unnao's Assistant superintendent of Police S S Singh had stated that strict action will be taken against the accused post-investigation.

