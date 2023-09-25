Nupur Sharma seen at 'The Vaccine War' film's promotion event, says THIS to scientists

Follow us on Image Source : X/VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI Filmmakers of 'The Vaccine War' with Nupur Sharma

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma appeared in the a public event after long in the national capital on Sunday and promoted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming 'The Vaccine War'.

Sharma was seen on the stage with the filmmakers and artists and expressed her gratitude towards the scientists who were involved in the making of indigenous vaccines during COVID pandemic, saving millions of lives.

“I want to thank all of you wholeheartedly. It is the result of your efforts that we Indians are alive today,” she said on the occasion.

She thanked the organisers of the event for inviting her and said, “Bharat Mata ki Jai. And India…” She then corrected herself and said, “Bharat can do this”.

The film based on the preparation of COVID Indian vaccines will hit the theatres on September 28.

Why was Nupur Sharma suspended?

Nupur Sharma, who appeared on a TV show in May 2022, had made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad. She had to face huge opposition after which she was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party. She had filed a complaint of receiving death threats to the Delhi Police. Since then, she had distanced herself from public programmes. Her last post on X, formerly Twitter, was on June 5, 2022, in which she withdrew her statement unconditionally.

Her remarks on Prophet drew objections by many Islamic countries around the world.

