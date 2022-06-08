Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP suspended Nupur Sharma 'only when' something happened in Gulf countries, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it only suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma after something happened in the Gulf countries Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. During an address, Owaisi questioned the delay in suspending Sharma, and said, "After 10 days PM Narendra Modi said to suspend (Nupur Sharma). No action was taken when we were saying, raising the issue. They acted when something happened in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain."

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks directed at Prophet Mohammad. Sharma, however, after the party action against her, apologized for her remarks. India, in response to the sharp reactions, said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

The 57-member OIC had raised concerns against the "systematic harassment of minorities in India" on Sunday. Meanwhile, India conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities. Owaisi questioned the delay in suspending Nupur Sharma.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Nupur Sharma case, all India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Several cases have been registered against the suspended BJP leader under the same set of legal provisions.

(With ANI Inputs)

