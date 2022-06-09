Prophet remarks: ‘Never bow to terrorists,' says Dutch MP Geert Wilders who backed Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma Prophet remarks: Dutch MP Geert Wilders, who has openly come out in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad said on Twitter to "never bow to terrorists".

Dutch businessman and right-wing politician Geert Wilders said "Never give in to Islamic terrorists like Al-Qaida, they represent barbarism. The whole Indian nation should rally around #napursharma now and support her." "Al Qaida and the Taliban put me on their hitlist years ago. One lesson: never bow for terrorists. Never!," he added.

Wilders informed that he is also getting death threats on Twitter for supporting Nupur Sharma and added Nupur Sharma was telling the truth. "I receive many death threats now from Muslims who want to kill me for supporting #NupurSharma who spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about Muhammad and Aisha." In a tweet, he added, "My message to them is: go to hell. You have no morals. We stand for the truth. We stand for freedom."

In another tweet, the founder of the Party for Freedom Wilders termed the anger of the Islamic countries ridiculous, "It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about #ProphetMuhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?"

The far-right leader from The Netherlands who is known for his criticism of Islam said in an earlier tweet "Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else." "THEY should be criticized! The ideology of #Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic #NupurSharma!," he added.

Central agencies are seriously looking into the threat letter sent by terror outfit Al-Qaeda regarding suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to "fight for the honour of the Prophet", said top agency sources. Alerts have been issued across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through law enforcement agencies to strict the vigil at specific locations like airports, metro, railway stations and market areas, said the source, privy to the development. In a threat letter dated June 6, Al-Qaeda said it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to "fight for the honour of the Prophet".

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter. India, meanwhile, has maintained that the views belong to a few fringe elements only and do not represent those of the Government of India. India also "categorically rejected" the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement slamming India as "unwarranted and narrow-minded". Earlier, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

