Prophet remark: Bengal BJP chief stopped from visiting violence-hit Howrah, 'confined' at home

Prophet remark: In West Bengal's Howrah district, fresh tensions were witnessed as protesters clashed with the security personnel. The security forces resorted to using tear gas shells to quell the agitators. Protests erupted in several parts of the Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was on Saturday stopped by the police from visiting violence-affected areas in Howrah district citing the current law and order situation. Majumdar claimed police erected barricades outside his residence in New Town on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata as he was getting ready to leave for the Howrah district.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Tapas Ray alleged that the intention of his visit was to fan communal tension. However, BJP national vice-president and Majumdar's predecessor Dilip Ghosh managed to enter Howrah district and visit the areas where the party offices were attacked.

Agitators after Friday prayers resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district. Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

