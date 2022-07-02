Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata Police issues Look Out Circular against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma news: The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a Look Out Circular against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Earlier she was asked to appear before the Amherst and Narkeldanga Police Stations. However, she didn't appear before them and sought more time. The development comes one day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. SC said her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing...She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

