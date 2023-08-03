Nuh violence LIVE updates: Committee formed to scan inciting posts from July 21-31, informs Anil Vij

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the violence in Nuh and other places in Haryana was the result of the alleged failure of the BJP-JJP government, asserting that it did not take timely action to prevent the disturbance to law and order. He appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and not pay attention to rumours. "Information emerging regarding the events of Nuh are very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering. But despite the government having all the information, it did not take timely steps," the former Haryana chief minister, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement. He said had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. "Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain," Hooda said.