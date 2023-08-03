Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
  Nuh violence LIVE updates: Committee formed to scan inciting posts from July 21-31, informs Anil Vij
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Nuh Updated on: August 03, 2023 7:24 IST
Rapid Action Force personnel conduct flag march at Badshahpur after incidents of violence in Nuh district

Nuh violence LIVE updates: In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district. According to Haryana Government's Home Department order, "The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security." "A three-member committee has been formed to scan all social media platforms from 21-31 July and check for posts that could have incited the people," said Haryana Home minister Anil Vij. Also, labourers from Bihar and West Bengal who are living in slum areas are leaving Gurugram due to fear of riots. 

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Haryana government shifts 2nd IRB battalion headquarters for maintaining law and order in Nuh

    In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district. According to Haryana Government's Home Department order, "The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security."

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    CM ML Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, death toll reaches 6

    The Haryana government on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence that began from adjoining Nuh to six. Five godowns were set ablaze and two meat shops ransacked in Gurugram district late Tuesday night by mobs which officials say mostly disperse before the police arrive. On Wednesday, two ‘jhuggis’ were torched and a tea shop vandalised. In another slum, some huts were ransacked. Bajrang Dal’s Pradeep Sharma, who succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital, was among the over 50 people injured Monday when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad Yatra near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

     

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Committee formed to scan inciting posts from July 21-31: Home Minister Anil Vij

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mobile internet services ban in several districts of Haryana till August 5

    Mobile internet services in jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts & in territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district will remain suspended till Aug 5

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Violence in Nuh would have never happened had government acted on time: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the violence in Nuh and other places in Haryana was the result of the alleged failure of the BJP-JJP government, asserting that it did not take timely action to prevent the disturbance to law and order. He appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and not pay attention to rumours. "Information emerging regarding the events of Nuh are very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering. But despite the government having all the information, it did not take timely steps," the former Haryana chief minister, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement. He said had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. "Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain," Hooda said.

