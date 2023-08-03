Nuh violence LIVE updates: Committee formed to scan inciting posts from July 21-31, informs Anil Vij

Nuh violence LIVE updates: In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district. According to Haryana Government's Home Department order, "The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security." "A three-member committee has been formed to scan all social media platforms from 21-31 July and check for posts that could have incited the people," said Haryana Home minister Anil Vij. Also, labourers from Bihar and West Bengal who are living in slum areas are leaving Gurugram due to fear of riots.