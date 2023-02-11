Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESNETATIVE NTAGI panel takes up inclusion of Covid jab COVOVAX on CoWIN portal

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) met on Saturday to discuss the incusion of Covovax vaccine for adults on the CoWin portal, official sources said. The final decision on its inclusion will be taken by the NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) which is likely to meet by the end of this month.

Earlier, the COVID-19 Working Group discussed the matter on Wednesday. According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), had written to the Health Ministry last month seeking inclusion of Covovax on the CoWIN portal.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 16 approved market authorisation to Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin. The DCGI's approval was based on recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO.

ALSO READ | No new Covid variants emerged during China's recent outbreak: Lancet study

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, in the 12-17 age group on March 9, 2022 and in children aged 7- 11 years on June 28, 2022, subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization. It was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with the SII for the development and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India and low-and-middle-income countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 3 lakh doses of intranasal vaccine 'iNCOVACC' sent to hospitals, informs Bharat Biotech

Latest India News