NSUI urges PM Modi to name one college under Delhi University after Manmohan Singh, read full letter

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday urged PM Modi to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. In a letter to PM Modi, the NSUI also demanded that a Central University be named after Dr Manmohan Singh and include his life journey in the curriculum.

The development comes after PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day laid the foundation stones for two new campuses of the Delhi University in East and West Delhi that shall have colleges named after Veer Savarkar and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

Approved by DU's executive council in 2021, the Savarkar College in Najafgarh will be built at a tentative cost of Rs 140 crore. The university has extended an invitation to the prime minister, and is awaiting a confirmation from the prime minister's office (PMO), sources told news agency PTI.



The proposed east campus in Surajmal Vihar will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore, while the west campus in Dwarka is expected to cost Rs 107 crore.



In 2021, the executive council also approved a proposal to name a college after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.



DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh was given the authority to select names for the two upcoming colleges from a pool of names.



The other names that were part of the pool included Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhai Patel, Atal Bijari Vajpayee, and Savitribai Phule, among others.



The university has allotted two parcels of land in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the establishment of the two colleges.