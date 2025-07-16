NRI arrested within 30 hours in hit-and-run case of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh Fauja Singh death: The Toyota Fortuner SUV was initially registered to Varinder Singh, a resident of Athouli village in Kapurthala district. During police questioning, Varinder disclosed that he had sold the vehicle two years ago to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, an NRI who had recently arrived in India.

Jalandhar:

In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Rural Police solved the high-profile hit-and-run case involving legendary 114-year-old marathoner Fauja Singh within 30 hours. Police confirmed late Tuesday night that they had arrested 30-year-old NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and also recovered the Toyota Fortuner SUV used in the incident.

Accused traced through vehicle number, arrested in Bhogpur

The SUV involved in the incident bore the number PB 20 C 7100. Though police have not officially confirmed the registration number, sources say the vehicle was traced through a list of suspect vehicles prepared by a special team formed by SSP Harvinder Singh Virk.

Police brought Amritpal Singh to Bhogpur police station late Tuesday night, where he was subjected to extensive interrogation. He is a resident of Dasupur village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, and will be presented in court to seek police remand.

Fortuner car previously sold by Kapurthala resident

The Fortuner SUV was originally registered under the name of Varinder Singh, a resident of Athouli village in Kapurthala district. When questioned by police, Varinder revealed that he had sold the vehicle two years ago to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, who had recently returned to India from Canada.

Further investigation revealed that Amritpal's father is deceased, he has three sisters, and his mother currently resides in Canada.

After accident, accused escaped via villages to Kartarpur

According to police sources, Amritpal returned to India just 8 days prior to the incident. After hitting Fauja Singh near Bias village, he did not head to Jalandhar city but instead took internal village roads and made his way directly to Kartarpur, avoiding detection.

In preliminary interrogation, Amritpal confessed to the crime, admitting that he was returning from Mukerian after selling his mobile phone. As he approached Bias village, an elderly man came in front of his vehicle. Amritpal claimed he did not realise that the victim was Fauja Singh until the news broke later that night and the incident made headlines.

Justice in motion

The swift action by the police has been widely appreciated, especially given the stature of the victim- a man who inspired generations with his resilience and longevity. While legal proceedings are underway, this arrest marks an important step toward justice for a man who ran for the world, only to be struck down while walking in his own village.