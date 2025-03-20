Nowruz 2025: PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year, wishes prosperity and good health to all Nowruz 2025: Navroz or Nowruz is a festival of Iranian origin that marks the traditional new year of Parsi community.

Nowruz 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 20) greeted people on the occasion of Parsi New Year Navroz, and wished that the year ahead brings greater prosperity and furthers the bonds of togetherness.

"Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring an abundance of happiness, prosperity and good health to all. May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened. Wishing a joyful and fulfilling year ahead," the prime minister posted on X.

Know more about 'Nowruz' festival

Parsi New Year, which is also called Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. In Persian, ‘Nav’ means new, and ‘Roz’ stands for the day, this literally translates to ‘new day’.

Navroz celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism, one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world, in Persia (now Iran). It was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century.

During the Islamic invasion of Persia, several Persians fled to India and Pakistan. Since then, their festivals have become a part of Indian festivities and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures.

People from the Parsi community celebrate Navroz in special ways. They decorate their house with flower garlands swinging from the doors. They wear new clothes and visit the Zoroastrian fire temple.