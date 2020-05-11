Image Source : AP Now PPE kits, masks, sanitisers part of Delhi BJP's 'campaign'

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, BJP's relief operation campaigns are underway in the national capital with all the seven MPs now ramping up the relief and welfare activities by distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits along with masks and hand sanitisers to the people.

Continuing his effort, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been taking care of all the party activists, supporters and security personnel who had been a part of the campaign since the first day of the lockdown imposed on March 24.

Tiwari, who starts his daily routine with exercise, said: "After the workout, my online session starts with activists from all over Delhi. By afternoon, the list of needs and necessities are being prepared through calls or social media. The daily calls have now reduced to 40 or 50, but earlier we used to receive 200-300 calls a day."

On the other hand, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said: "The campaign has become even more widespread. Earlier, the goal was to deliver only cooked and raw food items to the people, but now besides providing food to the needy, their health issues are been addressed. "

She said that PPE kits are being provided to corona warriors and their family members are being taken care of.

Lekhi also added that now a days, the party members are distributing PPE kits, hand sanitizers and gloves among police personnel in different police offices of her constituency.

Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma also has a very busy schedule. He said that the morning starts with yoga, and then he comes out to help the needy in his parliamentary constituency.

He said, "Now that there is no more demand for food items in Delhi, the central government schemes are directly benefiting people. Now I am PPE kits and essential health equipment to sanitation workers and health workers. 'Modi Kit' is being distributed in Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, Chhawla village, Qutub Vihar."

Ramesh Vidhuri, MP from South Delhi, said: "Still the whole day is spent among the people. The only difference now is that the distributions of masks and sanitizers have been increased. A large quantity of PPE kits were ordered which will be distributed to 7 hospitals in the constituency. "

According to BJP sources, the party has set a target dedicated to public services during this period.

For this, the party has deployed 916 organizational districts. As well as 3,741 mandals across the country are involved in this entire campaign.

One crore party workers are feeding 5 crore needy people through the party's "Mahabhoj" programme. Apart from this, 9 crore food packets and food items have been distributed to 2 crore people from the party.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage