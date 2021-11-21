Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nothing bad in chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' but should also follow path shown by Lord Ram: Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi

During an address in Delhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, said that there is nothing wrong in chanting 'Jai Shree Ram', but one should also walk on the path followed by Lord Ram.

"Man has religion. Everyone starts worshipping as soon as they hear religion. Worship is a small part of religion.", he said. "You will fall in the pit after running after material happiness... this is also true", he further added.

Bhagwat also said that, even after 75 years, India hasn't made the progress it could have. "We did not walk the path that could've taken us towards progress. If we walk it, we will surely reach there", he said.

