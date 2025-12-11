NOTAM issued over Bay of Bengal from December 17-20; missile test likely This came days after India issued a no-fly zone notice over a 14,000-kilometre area over the Bay of Bengal from December 6-8 for a possible missile test.

Bhubaneswar:

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued along a 2,520-kilometre corridor in the eastern part of India, covering the area from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha across a vast stretch of the Bay of Bengal. The notification will remain in effect from December 17 to 20.

According to sources, the alert may be related to a missile test, though there is no confirmation on this.

This came days after India issued a no-fly zone notice over a 14,000-kilometre area over the Bay of Bengal from December 6-8 for a possible missile test. As per sources, the Indian Armed Force was likely to test a powerful supersonic missile in the region.

Earlier, NOTAM was issued between July 23 and July 25 in Rajasthan, covering areas from Barmer to Jodhpur, for the Indian Air Force’s major military exercise. This exercise was aimed at enhancing combat preparedness in the strategically vital desert terrain. This is the same region which witnessed maximum intrusions by Pakistani drone and missile during Operation Sindoor. However, all threats were intercepted and successfully neutralised.

What Is NOTAM?

A NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, is an official alert used in the aviation industry to share important, time-sensitive information with pilots, air traffic controllers and other aviation personnel. As the name suggests, it is directly connected to flight operations and air safety.

The primary purpose of a NOTAM is to ensure safe and smooth air travel. Whenever there is any temporary change, hazard or special condition related to an airport, airspace or aviation facility, a NOTAM is issued. This information is transmitted quickly through telecommunication systems so that those involved in flight planning can adjust routes or schedules immediately.

NOTAMs play a crucial role in flight operations. They provide real-time data to airport operations and Air Traffic Control (ATC), who then relay this information to pilots. Whether it’s a runway closure, bad weather, obstruction in the airspace, or new operational procedure, NOTAMs make sure pilots and ground staff are aware of it in advance.