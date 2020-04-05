'Not showing any symptoms', says top Madhya Pradesh official who tested positive for coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A top woman official in Madhya Pradesh said on Sunday that she wasn't exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus, a day after she tested positive for the infection. "You might have read reports that I too have turned out to be coronavirus positive. But I am not showing any symptoms. I am alright. I have been observing home quarantine, as per the advice of the doctors," State Principal Secretary Health, Pallavi Jain Govil, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Two top women health officials, Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Director Information/Communication (Health) Dr Veena Sinha had tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh recorded a total of 165 coronavirus cases, including nine deaths. A total of 3,571 positive cases have been reported across the country, which includes 83 deaths.

Also read: Know everything about PM Modi's 'diya jalao' appeal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News