'Not our culture': Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Karan Singh 'pained' over abuses hurled at PM Modi's mother During an event organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad last week in Bihar's Darbhanga, PM Modi's mother was allegedly abused by one, Rafeeq alias Raja, who was arrested later following a complaint by the BJP.

New Delhi:

Former Rajya Sabha MP and son of Maharaja Hari Singh, Karan Singh, on Wednesday expressed his disappointment after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother was abused during an event in Bihar's Darbhanga and said doing such a thing is not a part of the Indian culture. In a statement, Singh also demanded strict legal action against the person who hurled abuses at PM Modi's late mother.

"Over the last few years, I have repeatedly raised concerns over the deterioration of our public language. I had also raised this issue during my farewell from the Rajya Sabha," Singh, a former union minister, said in Hindi. "I was extremely pained after PM Modi's mother was abused. This is completely against our culture."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Karan Singh has demanded strict legal action against the person who hurled abuses at PM Modi's late mother.

PM Modi's late mother abused in Darbhanga

During an event organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad last week in Bihar's Darbhanga, PM Modi's mother was allegedly abused by one, Rafeeq alias Raja, who was arrested later following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This incident, however, caused a huge row, with the saffron party launching a blistering attack at Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has also called a five-hour bandh in Bihar from 7 am on September 4 in protest over the incident.

PM Modi 'pained' by incident

On Tuesday, PM Modi said he was 'deeply pained' by the incident, as his mother had nothing to do with politics. Continuing his attack on the RJD and Congress, the Prime Minister said the people of the country will never forgive the grand alliance for this.

"It is now the duty of every son of Bihar to hold the RJD-Congress combine accountable for their conduct. In every town and street, wherever their leaders go, they must get the message loud and clear that insult to mothers and sisters will not be tolerated," he said.

"Mothers and sisters must also come out on the streets to demand an explanation from the RJD-Congress combine for the reprehensible occurrence and tell them that this would not be tolerated. This attitude of holding women in contempt must be reined in," he added.