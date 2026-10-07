'Not going to stop till Gyanesh Kumar resigns': Rahul Gandhi vows to continue protest despite detention

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (October 7) said that the Opposition's protest will not stop until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, asserting that this is a fight to protect the "most sacred thing" in the country.

His remarks came after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'We are not going to stop': Rahul Gandhi

"We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," Gandhi said in a post on X.

In a video attached to his X post, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar can do all this stuff, but we are going to bring them to justice. My guarantee is that all four of them will be brought to justice.

"They can do all this stuff, but we are going to bring them to justice. My guarantee is that all four (Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, CEC Gyanesh Kumar) of them will be brought to justice," he said.

"This is all a panic reaction. This is all fear. Yes, they are going to be brought to justice, mark my words. They have attacked the most sacred thing in this country. They have attacked the Constitution, they have attacked the voice of the people, and they are going to pay for this," Rahul Gandhi said while sitting in a bus after his detention and forcible removal from the protest site near the Shangri-La Hotel.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others detained

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs and leaders were forcibly removed and detained after they staged a sit-in at the roundabout near Shangri-La Hotel in central Delhi. The Opposition MPs wanted to protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Kumar and highlight the issue of 'vote chori', but were stopped by the police.

They staged the sit-in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the site, and they first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi and put him inside a police bus after carrying him on their shoulders.

A large posse of women police personnel then started removing Priyanka Gandhi and other women who were lying on the road. They were forcibly removed and put into buses and were taken away from the site.

Also Read

Commotion between INDIA bloc MPs, police; leaders allege they were beaten, stopped from protest

'Will not move from here': Priyanka Gandhi lies down on road near Jantar Mantar amid Oppn protest