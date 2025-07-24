'Not a single petition filed': EC fact checks Rahul Gandhi over 'vote fraud' allegations in Karnataka Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said Congress has "100 per cent proof" that the ECI allowed cheating in a seat in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday fact-checked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote fraud' in a constituency in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that neither the grand old party, nor any of its candidates, filed a petition in this regard.

In a statement, the poll body said that political parties can file an appeal against wrongdoings or deletions in the electoral rolls, but it received no such appeal, while also noting that the electoral rolls are prepared transparently.

"As far as electoral rolls of Karnataka Lok Sabha 2024 is concerned, not a single appeal was filed with DM/ CEO of Karnataka, which was valid legal remedy available to INC under section 24 of RP Act 1950," the ECI said.

"As far as conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is concerned, out of 10 Election Petitions, not a single Election Petition was filed by any losing INC candidate, which was a legal remedy available to INC under Section 80 of RP Act 1951," it noted.

What had Rahul Gandhi alleged?

Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha was asked about the poll body's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, when he said that his party has "100 per cent proof" that the ECI allowed cheating in a seat in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul also warned the poll body and said that the ECI cannot get away with this. "We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency, this is the drama that is taking place," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Siddaramaiah backs Rahul's claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also backed the former Congress president's claim and said that the grand old party lost the 2024 general elections in the state because of "illegal manipulation" of the electoral process. Congress workers had reported several suspicious activities in many constituencies across the state during the polls, Siddaramaiah alleged.

"It is now becoming increasingly evident that the Congress Party's setback was not due to public opinion but rather due to the illegal manipulation of the electoral process, a manipulation carried out by the BJP through its misuse of the Election Commission," the Karnataka CM said, as reported by PTI.

