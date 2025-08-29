Northern Railways cancels 46 trains from Jammu, Katra, Udhampur as floods disrupt services Northern Railways has cancelled over 40 trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur on August 30 as heavy rainfall and flash floods continue to disrupt transport in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu to review the situation.

Northern Railways on Friday announced the cancellation of 46 trains to and from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 30. Rail services have been suspended for the fourth consecutive day following heavy rainfall and flash floods that battered the Jammu region earlier this week. Officials said rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur remains disrupted due to track misalignment and breaches at several locations. As a result, multiple trains have been cancelled, while five others have been given short-origin and short-terminate arrangements, according to a list released by the PRO of Railways Jammu division.

Growing impact on passengers and pilgrims

This comes a day after Northern Railways cancelled 40 trains from these stations on August 29. Earlier on Thursday, the railways operated two special unreserved trains from Jammu station to help nearly 3,000 stranded passengers reach their destinations after days of unprecedented monsoon disruption. Scores of passengers, particularly Vaishno Devi pilgrims, have been left stranded due to the dual impact of disrupted rail and road connectivity. A massive landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives, while Jammu recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910 with 380 mm of rain by Wednesday morning.

Amit Shah to visit Jammu to review the situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Jammu region on a two-day tour beginning August 31 to take stock of the situation. As per officials, he will chair a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu to assess the extent of damage caused by record rainfall and flash floods, particularly in the border areas. The meeting will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior civil and police officials, who will brief the Home Minister on ongoing rescue and relief measures, they added.

Army restores vital road link with Bailey bridge

Meanwhile, Indian Army engineers carried out a 12-hour-long operation to lay a 110-foot Bailey bridge over the flood-hit Tawi bridge in Jammu city, restoring vehicular connectivity on this crucial link. The eastern span of the Tawi bridge had been severely damaged after heavy rains caused the river to swell, washing away approaches and trapping vehicles on August 26. "Engineers of the Tiger Division began work this morning to connect the road with the Tawi bridge," an army officer said.

