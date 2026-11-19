Northern Railway has completed a specialised capacity-building programme for traction power controllers (TPCs) aimed at improving their technical knowledge, operational efficiency and safety skills. The final session of the training initiative concluded on Wednesday, November 18, with a total of 80 TPCs from all six divisions of Northern Railway participating in the programme.

The training was conducted at the Electrical Training Centre in Ghaziabad between October 12 and November 18, 2026. It was organised in six batches, with each session lasting three days. Participants came from the Jammu, Firozpur, Ambala, Delhi, Moradabad and Lucknow divisions.

Practical training at SCADA and railway control centres

(Image Source : REPORTER'S INPUTS)Northern Railway trains 80 traction power controllers to improve operational safety.

As part of the programme, participants received practical exposure to traction power operations at the SCADA facility and Railway Control Centre (RCC) in the Delhi division. They also visited the 25 kV traction substation in Chanakyapuri to understand equipment operations and safety arrangements. The practical sessions were designed to familiarise TPCs with operational procedures and help them respond effectively to routine as well as emergency situations.

Focus on monitoring and controlling traction power supply

Traction power controllers play an important role in monitoring and controlling the 25 kV traction electricity supply across the railway network. Their responsibilities include coordinating with field staff and operational control teams and managing disruptions in power supply. Considering these responsibilities, the training programme focused on strengthening their ability to handle day-to-day operations as well as emergencies. It also aimed to improve coordination between TPCs, field personnel and control offices.

Classroom sessions, simulator exercises and field training

(Image Source : REPORTER'S INPUT)The training covered SCADA systems, simulator exercises, substation operations and emergency response.

The three-day programme combined classroom learning, practical simulator exercises and field training. The first day focused on the roles and responsibilities of TPCs, SCADA systems, traction substation safety and coordination with field staff and control offices. On the second day, participants underwent practical training on a SCADA training simulator. The simulated environment allowed them to practise operational procedures and emergency response without affecting actual railway operations.

The third day was dedicated to field training at the 25 kV traction substation in Chanakyapuri. Participants were familiarised with equipment operations and the safety systems installed at the facility.

Northern Railway aims to improve operational safety and efficiency

The programme concluded with feedback from participants and the distribution of certificates. Through this initiative, Northern Railway aims to strengthen the technical capabilities of its workforce and improve coordination in traction power management.

The training is also expected to support safer, more efficient and reliable railway operations across Northern Railway's electrified network by preparing TPCs to manage power supply operations and respond to disruptions more effectively.

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