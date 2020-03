Image Source : PTI Situation in Northeast Delhi normal, Section 144 to be relaxed if calm prevails: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has claimed that the situation in Northeast Delhi is normal and relaxation has been given in areas where Section 144 was imposed after the violence.

Randhawa said that if the situation remains calm, more relaxations will be given in the coming days. He said the police is closely monitoring the situation in the capital.